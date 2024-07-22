Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283,891 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $39,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.
Insider Activity at Duke Energy
In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
