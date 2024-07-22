Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 267.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,997 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $37,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.53. 58,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

