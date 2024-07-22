Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $22.53 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.99% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $22,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,700,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after buying an additional 255,464 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 600,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 422,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 592,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 106,263 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA remained flat at $48.63 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 300,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,036. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.