Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $21.25 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 726,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $21,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,261,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,768,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 345.6% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,405,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after buying an additional 1,090,404 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after buying an additional 393,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 551.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 388,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 328,718 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:BALT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 53,941 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $656.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

