Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $17.85 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,175 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $17,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,321,000 after buying an additional 48,012 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after acquiring an additional 39,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 234,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 92,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,410. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $71.56.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

