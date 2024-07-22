Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 1,557,220 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 2,977.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,609,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557,220 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 16.89% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $55,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMAR. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA:GMAR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,287. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $36.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

