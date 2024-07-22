Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,397 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.27% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $69,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 959,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,892. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

