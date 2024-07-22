Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 307 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MCK traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $583.00. 461,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,983. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $395.30 and a 12-month high of $612.17.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.33.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

