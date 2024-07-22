Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $340,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $128,535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,508,000 after buying an additional 290,347 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,134,000 after acquiring an additional 204,660 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 7,385.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 157,448 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 425,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,567,000 after acquiring an additional 95,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.6 %

MKTX traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.58. 283,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,602. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.