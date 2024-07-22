OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading 4.3% Higher

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. 74,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 408,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSPN. Sidoti lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.26. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OneSpan by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 872.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

