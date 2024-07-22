OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.54 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. OMG Network has a total market cap of $40.54 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00047619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00015584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000108 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.