Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 7.4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88. 3,642,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 11,694,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.41) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 467.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Novavax by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

