Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2024

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $1,842,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,254,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,883,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $1,756,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88.
  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $2,268,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00.

Moderna Trading Down 0.1 %

Moderna stock opened at $121.14 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.