Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $1,842,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,254,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,883,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $1,756,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $2,268,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00.

Moderna stock opened at $121.14 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.73.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

