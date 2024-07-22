Northland Securities Downgrades Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to Market Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $136.00 price target on the stock.

TER has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $146.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.19. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.