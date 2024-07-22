Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.85 and last traded at $44.84. Approximately 2,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 122,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurogene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGNE

Neurogene Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurogene by 906.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 457,062 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at $19,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.