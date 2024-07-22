Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $750.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $685.00 to $750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $680.76.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $633.34 on Friday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $655.73 and its 200-day moving average is $604.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.