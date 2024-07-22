Nervos Network Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $561.07 million and approximately $24.63 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,945.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.49 or 0.00587957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00108701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00035515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00242023 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00049708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00070033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,292,201,417 coins and its circulating supply is 44,597,632,751 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.