National Bank (NBHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBHC opened at $44.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

