M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.79.

MTB stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

