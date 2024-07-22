MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Up 5.1%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.75 and last traded at $131.75. Approximately 23,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 772,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.30.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

