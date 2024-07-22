Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,232,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 3,204,516 shares.The stock last traded at $18.17 and had previously closed at $16.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Mattel Stock Up 15.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Mattel by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,209 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,927,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,152,000 after acquiring an additional 48,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

