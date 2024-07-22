Mattel (MAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Mattel has set its FY24 guidance at $1.35-$1.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

