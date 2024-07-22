Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of MTLS opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.07 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.13. Materialise has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materialise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 519,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 139,945 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 113,406 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Materialise by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Materialise by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 185,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

