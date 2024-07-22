Matador Resources (MTDR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTDR opened at $64.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stephens started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

