Magnolia Oil & Gas’ (MGY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

