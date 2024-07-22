Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $55.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGA. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.16. 435,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,157. Magna International has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 32.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 289,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Magna International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

