MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.
MAG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.06.
MAG Silver Stock Up 0.7 %
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.697861 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
