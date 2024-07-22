MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.06.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MAG stock traded up C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 47,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,598. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 14.66. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.30.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.697861 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.