Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

LUNMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

LUNMF stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.33%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

