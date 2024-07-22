Loop Capital Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $173.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $177.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

