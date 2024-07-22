Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $190.76

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $190.76 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,644,934 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,619,059.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00402535 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $46.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
