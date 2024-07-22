Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Lowered to $3.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.18.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.11 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 647,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 845,615 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,633,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404,635 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

