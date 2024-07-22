Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

