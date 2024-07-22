Komodo Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Komodo has a total market cap of $39.43 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00037605 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00017501 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,198,170 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

