KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Trading Up 4.7%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $801.71 and last traded at $798.42. 49,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 881,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $805.03 and a 200-day moving average of $709.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,399,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of KLA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

