Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives $41.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNTK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Kinetik stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.96.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kinetik by 19.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinetik by 270.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Kinetik in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 150.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

