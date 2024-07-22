Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,125,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 194,439 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 186.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 32,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.85. 15,398,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,069,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

