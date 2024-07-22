JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHH. Truist Financial cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.20.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.5 %

CHH stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average is $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998 in the last 90 days. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.