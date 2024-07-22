JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 2,650

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.56) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) target price on the stock.
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.
