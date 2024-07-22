JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 2,650

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.56) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 966 ($12.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,430.77, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.10. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 947 ($12.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,445 ($18.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,075.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,083.61.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

