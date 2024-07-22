John W. Childs Buys 28,400 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $62.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

