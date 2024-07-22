John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMMFree Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,624 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.50% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $19,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,284,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 444,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,621,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,666,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,597,000 after purchasing an additional 137,058 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.13. 120,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,594. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

