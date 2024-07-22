Jefferies Financial Group Trims Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Target Price to C$42.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

MFC stock opened at C$35.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 29.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$23.69 and a 52-week high of C$37.46. The firm has a market cap of C$64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of C$12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6078629 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In other news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. In related news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. Insiders sold 157,878 shares of company stock worth $5,557,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

