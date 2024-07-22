ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $157.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.88.

ITT stock opened at $137.20 on Thursday. ITT has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ITT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

