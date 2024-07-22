iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 83,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 243,584 shares.The stock last traded at $21.48 and had previously closed at $21.46.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 23,280.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

