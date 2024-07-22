IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $583.67 million and approximately $94.57 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001083 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

