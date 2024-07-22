Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $101.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $4.57.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

About Intevac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 42.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intevac by 1.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Intevac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 561,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

