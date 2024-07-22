Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $101.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.82. Intevac has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $4.57.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
