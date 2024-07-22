Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.15. Approximately 12,854,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 47,787,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Intel by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Intel by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 462,035 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 28,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 115,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.