Insider Selling: UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Sells $40,650.75 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $40,650.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $185.30 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.11.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $603.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.97 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,162,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

