Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Scott Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonos alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $308,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00.

Sonos Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SONO stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $252.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SONO

Institutional Trading of Sonos

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,251,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,627,000 after acquiring an additional 163,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sonos by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,963,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 221,875 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,890,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,098,000 after purchasing an additional 266,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 83,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.