Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells 5,496 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 221,840 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78.
  • On Thursday, May 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $160,066.08.

Braze stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.06. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. On average, analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

