Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $367,367.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2024

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $367,367.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,816,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,163 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $231,630.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after purchasing an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.