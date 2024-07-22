Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $367,367.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $367,367.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,816,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,163 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $231,630.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,303,000 after purchasing an additional 322,661 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 283.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,417 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

